Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,932 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Mosaic worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -249.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.