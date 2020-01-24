Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,501 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tapestry by 106.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $27.94 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

