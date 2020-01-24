Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,755 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 501,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

