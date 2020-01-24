Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,340 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.