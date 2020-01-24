Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

