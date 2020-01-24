Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.58 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $154.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

