Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after buying an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 95.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.