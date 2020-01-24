Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.09 Million Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of CGI by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

