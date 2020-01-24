Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Garmin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Garmin by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $100.56 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.