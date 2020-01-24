Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

