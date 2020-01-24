Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.23 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after buying an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,585,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.