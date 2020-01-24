Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.53 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of FLIR Systems worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.