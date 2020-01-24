Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.58 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

General Mills stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.