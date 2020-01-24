Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.97 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.32% of Stantec worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $30.13 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

