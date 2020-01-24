Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,717,000 after buying an additional 529,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

