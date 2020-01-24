Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $9.39 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $12,059,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,915,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.