Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,134,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $243.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

