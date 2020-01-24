Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,095 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.