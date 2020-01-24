Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 307.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 538,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 114,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

HFC stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

