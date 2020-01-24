Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

BK opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

