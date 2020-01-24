Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

