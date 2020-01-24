Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,800,815 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,321,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $572.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

