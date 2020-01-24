Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,493 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 238.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

