Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,370 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

ARE stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

