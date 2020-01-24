Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,589 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.