Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,446 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 151,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $104.19 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

