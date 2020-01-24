Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,298 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 704.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

