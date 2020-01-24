Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,787 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 209,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

