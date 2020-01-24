Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,925 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Shares of LH opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.53. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $181.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

