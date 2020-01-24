Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,158 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.82.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $311.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,730.43, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.