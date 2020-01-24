Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

