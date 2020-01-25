-$0.04 EPS Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 642,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,506. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

