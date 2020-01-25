-$0.05 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). SVMK posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $26,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,529 shares of company stock worth $6,484,006. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 166.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 170,082 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 35.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

