$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.