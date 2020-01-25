-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 108,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

