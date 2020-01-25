-$0.10 EPS Expected for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BREW shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

BREW stock remained flat at $$16.42 on Friday. 117,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,143. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BREW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.