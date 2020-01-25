$0.10 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.16. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,716,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 565,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,145. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,467.53 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.