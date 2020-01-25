-$0.14 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 724,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,284. The firm has a market cap of $351.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

