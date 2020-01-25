$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Square reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 321,803 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 10,817,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.78, a PEG ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

