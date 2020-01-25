$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXFR. B. Riley began coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.