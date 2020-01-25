$0.28 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply