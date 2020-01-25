$0.28 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

