$0.38 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

