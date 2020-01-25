$0.48 EPS Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

GBX opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,597,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.