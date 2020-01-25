-$0.52 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.