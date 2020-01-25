-$0.70 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

