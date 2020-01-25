$0.74 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of SEE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 1,075,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,050. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

