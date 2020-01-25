$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 77,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.