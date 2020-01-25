$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $105.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

