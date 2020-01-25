$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 409,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,939. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

