$0.90 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,704,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,700. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

